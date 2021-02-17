OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises approximately 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 800,094 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,596,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,226,000 after purchasing an additional 355,576 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27,629.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 332,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 331,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 324,122 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HASI traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.53. 17,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,491. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

