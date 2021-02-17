OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000. Facebook comprises approximately 0.9% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $563,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,371.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,411,020 shares of company stock valued at $382,083,080. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

FB traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $271.92. 608,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,534,168. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.15 and its 200 day moving average is $269.95. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.