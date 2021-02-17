OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 41.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Aflac by 9.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3,263.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.70.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 87,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,377. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.