OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,728 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 34,728 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in HP by 1,286.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.37. 258,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,003,853. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

