OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,337 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.97.

MU stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.07. The stock had a trading volume of 562,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,768,109. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,516 shares of company stock worth $8,777,762. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

