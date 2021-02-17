Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 398.34% from the company’s previous close.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $125.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.