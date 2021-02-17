OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Trading 9.8% Higher

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) traded up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.50. 1,847,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,799,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. OncoCyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,460,280 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 42.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

