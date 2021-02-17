Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,309,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $780,815,000 after acquiring an additional 171,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $186.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $338.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.20, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.97.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.