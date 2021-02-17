Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

OPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.