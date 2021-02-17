Odyssey Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $670,997.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00059738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.84 or 0.00278809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00081728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00073794 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00083039 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.61 or 0.00418915 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.12 or 0.00177862 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.