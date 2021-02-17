Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Short Interest Update

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the January 14th total of 14,800,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ocugen stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $18.77.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.64.
About Ocugen
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.
