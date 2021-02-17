OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to post sales of $86.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.35 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $93.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $355.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.91 million to $365.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $368.87 million, with estimates ranging from $362.18 million to $379.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OCFC shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $20.75. 383,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.