Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Oasis Petroleum to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.58.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

