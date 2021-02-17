Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OAC) and 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OAC) and 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Oaktree Acquisition alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Oaktree Acquisition and 1Life Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A 1Life Healthcare 0 4 9 0 2.69

1Life Healthcare has a consensus price target of $41.85, suggesting a potential downside of 28.09%. Given 1Life Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1Life Healthcare is more favorable than Oaktree Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oaktree Acquisition and 1Life Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Acquisition N/A N/A $1.15 million N/A N/A 1Life Healthcare $276.26 million 28.02 -$52.55 million ($2.84) -20.49

Oaktree Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1Life Healthcare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Oaktree Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of 1Life Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Acquisition and 1Life Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Acquisition N/A N/A N/A 1Life Healthcare -29.78% -32.15% -11.34%

Oaktree Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Hims & Hers Health Inc.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs. The company also offers administrative and managerial services pursuant to contracts with physician-owned professional corporations or One Medical Entities. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 422,000 members in nine markets in the United States; and 7,000 enterprise clients. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.