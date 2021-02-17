Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Trading Up 6.6%

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 451,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 188,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $261.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

