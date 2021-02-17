NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.20

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.20 and last traded at $104.20, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.12.

NVEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NV5 Global by 495.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.