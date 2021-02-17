NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.20

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.20 and last traded at $104.20, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.12.
NVEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.
About NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)
NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.
Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.