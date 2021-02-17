Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Up 41.3% in January

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the January 14th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JRS opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

