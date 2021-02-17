Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Short Interest Update

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NTRB traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. 1,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903. Nutriband has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.97 million and a PE ratio of -103.33.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 263.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutriband will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutriband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line.

