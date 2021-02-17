NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 163 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,818,441,000 after buying an additional 289,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,842,749,000 after buying an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,667,929,000 after buying an additional 41,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $888,801,000 after buying an additional 103,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $279.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,337. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.87 and a 200 day moving average of $275.39. The stock has a market cap of $300.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

