NTV Asset Management LLC Has $808,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 316,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,387,094. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.