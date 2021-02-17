NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.39. 15,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,410. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.48.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

