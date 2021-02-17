NTV Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,062. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $46.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.