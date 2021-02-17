NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,203 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 2.3% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 28,094 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $104.23. 2,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,991. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $106.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average of $94.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.