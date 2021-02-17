NPCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $370,029.40 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. NPCoin has a total market cap of $370,029.40 and approximately $1,166.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NPCoin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005034 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 232.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

