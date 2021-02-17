NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Position Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,195,000 after acquiring an additional 250,830 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the third quarter worth about $9,728,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 303,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 196,008 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 114.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 323,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 172,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 774.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 132,521 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.65.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. Barclays cut NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

