Northland Securities Raises RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $450.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.17.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $17.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.44. The stock had a trading volume of 53,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,403. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $3,745,710.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,316,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,354 shares of company stock valued at $67,571,975. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

