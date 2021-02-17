Northcoast Research Weighs in on Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Shares of COST stock opened at $354.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3,040.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

