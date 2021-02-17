Northcoast Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Brady in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brady’s FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti began coverage on Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brady presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BRC stock opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $74,401.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,583 shares of company stock worth $1,999,801. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Brady by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brady by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

