NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 737 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Forward Air in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 41,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 9.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $194,294.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,308.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FWRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

FWRD stock opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.85. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

