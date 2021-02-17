NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,026 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 249,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TBBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

