NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 834 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 834 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after buying an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $34,987,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after buying an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 434.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,060,000 after buying an additional 118,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total value of $447,994.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total transaction of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,574 shares of company stock worth $77,280,598 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.55.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $318.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.84. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

