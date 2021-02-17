NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,580 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Unilever by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.99%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

