North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOA. Raymond James raised their target price on North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group raised their price target on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.29.
Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $322.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
