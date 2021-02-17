Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $233.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,157. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.95.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

