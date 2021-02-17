Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NRDBY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NRDBY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. 54,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

