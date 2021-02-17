Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. 54,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,052. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.20. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.