Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.45-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $784.456-784.456 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.17 million.Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.61-1.61 EPS.

NOMD opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.90.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

