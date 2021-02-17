Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NBLX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NBLX opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 370.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,576,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 116.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 290,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

