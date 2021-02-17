NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,406,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342,007 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.4% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Apple were worth $717,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 238,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 238,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,616,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,724,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple stock opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

