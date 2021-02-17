Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 739,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,853 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit comprises 1.0% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $66,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 215,504 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $1,841,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,246. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Insiders have sold 88,970 shares of company stock worth $7,941,014 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

