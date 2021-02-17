Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,015 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $11.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $545.90. 92,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,869,846. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.