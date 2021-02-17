Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.14% of Ameriprise Financial worth $31,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,177,000 after acquiring an additional 42,311 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,385,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,149,000 after acquiring an additional 33,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $217.05. 9,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $221.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.20.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,949 shares of company stock worth $23,175,239 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.91.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

