Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 178,529 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $201.78. 94,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,200. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

