Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 37,590 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,590 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $50,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,318. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.18. The company has a market cap of $317.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

