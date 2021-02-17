Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Short Interest Up 41.2% in January

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the January 14th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.7 days.

Shares of Nihon M&A Center stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 761. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08. Nihon M&A Center has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

About Nihon M&A Center

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

