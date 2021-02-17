Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Macquarie lifted their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $8.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.28. The company had a trading volume of 347,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,369,001. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a PE ratio of 115.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.39 and its 200 day moving average is $213.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,261 shares of company stock worth $8,904,524. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.