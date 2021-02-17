Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $55.21 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,798,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Mastercard by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 15,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Mastercard by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after buying an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA traded down $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.55. The stock had a trading volume of 60,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,750. The stock has a market cap of $336.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.57 and a 200-day moving average of $334.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

