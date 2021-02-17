Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $1.71 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.41. 13,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,549. The stock has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $297.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.90.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total transaction of $697,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,010,912 shares of company stock worth $490,745,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.