Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Buys 8,198 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 339,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.8% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 40,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1,236.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 100,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 92,830 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 19.2% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 390,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

