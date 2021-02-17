NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Trading 4.7% Higher

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) shares traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.58. 160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NGK Insulators from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.58.

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan and internationally. It operates through Energy Infrastructure Business, Ceramic Products Business, Electronics Business, and Process Technology Business segments. The company offers insulators, NAS, and zinc rechargeable batteries; HONEYCERAM, a ceramic substrate for automotive catalytic converters; energy-efficient products, including diesel particulate filters and gasoline particulate filters; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in automobile exhaust.

